Will Anderson on Ashton Jeanty: I’ve never stopped and said “this man’s a dog” before

Running back Ashton Jeanty’s rookie season hasn’t been as filled with highlights as the Raiders would have hoped, but Sunday’s game in Houston provided some of the fireworks they were looking for in the first round.

Jeanty scored on a 60-yard catch and a 51-yard run in a 23-21 loss to the Texans. The receiving score made him only the third rookie running back with three touchdown catches in a season since 1970 and his 188 yards from scrimmage were a season high.

Jeanty said after the game that he would have preferred to win over any individual accomplishments, but that’s a tall order for the 2025 Raiders. He’ll have to be satisfied with his personal success and a glowing review from Texans defensive end Will Anderson.

“I’ve never been in the game and actually like stopped and was like: ‘man this man’s a dog,’” Anderson said, via Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press. “A ton of respect for him. He’s going to be a really good player in this league. Tough back, tough runner, hard to bring down. He’s going to do a lot of great things in this league.”

The Raiders will end their season after two more games and Jeanty will be hoping that the future is a lot brighter in Vegas.