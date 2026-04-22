Will Anderson on C.J. Stroud: We pick each other up

Three years ago, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Texans defensive end Will Anderson entered the NFL as back-to-back top-three picks.

On Tuesday, Anderson met with reporters to discuss a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, based on new-money average.

He was asked if he heard from Stroud after agreeing to terms.

“He had texted me,” Anderson said. “It was great. But coming in with C.J. has been awesome. It can be kind of hard when you come in by yourself and you got to figure things out, figure people out. But coming in with C.J. was great because we had each other our rookie year and we still got each other now. But to be able to come in with somebody who’s also God-fearing as well but also loves his craft, loves to get better, and loves to see the guys around him succeed and also is a leader, too.

“It was great for me because the days I was down, he was picking me up. The days he was down, I was picking him up. We just toughed it out and we did it.”

The job is only half finished, however. Anderson has his long-term deal. Stroud does not. Despite the Texans’ foresight when it comes to getting first-round picks who work out signed to a new contract after their third NFL seasons (they’ve done it with Anderson and, a year ago, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.), Stroud has yet to get a new deal.

The situation highlights the basic realities of Stroud’s status with the team. The Texans have made it clear that he’s their guy. Given his struggles in 2025 (especially in the postseason), a second contract possibly will wait until after 2026.

The absence of a new deal, if that’s how it goes, raises the stakes for the coming season. With Stroud fifth-year option exercised, decision time would arrive in 2027 — unless the jury remains out on the value of a second contract and the Texans decide to wait until after Stroud has completed five NFL seasons before negotiating a second deal.