Will Anderson strip-sacks Sam Darnold, recovers fumble for touchdown

The Seahawks have not been able to put the Texans away on Monday night and now Houston’s defense has made a big play to narrow Seattle’s lead.

Edge rusher Will Anderson strip-sacked Sam Darnold in the end zone and recovered the fumble for a touchdown.

Houston’s offense, however, was unsuccessful on the two-point conversion, keeping the score at 17-12, Seattle.

On third-and-7 from the Seattle 7, Anderson rushed from Darnold’s left and got to the quarterback in the backfield. Darnold couldn’t keep hold on the ball and it fell loose — with the fumble dropping right to the hands of Anderson for the defensive score.

It was Anderson’s fourth sack of the season and is the first touchdown of his career.