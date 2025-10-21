 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Anderson strip-sacks Sam Darnold, recovers fumble for touchdown

  
Published October 21, 2025 12:14 AM

The Seahawks have not been able to put the Texans away on Monday night and now Houston’s defense has made a big play to narrow Seattle’s lead.

Edge rusher Will Anderson strip-sacked Sam Darnold in the end zone and recovered the fumble for a touchdown.

Houston’s offense, however, was unsuccessful on the two-point conversion, keeping the score at 17-12, Seattle.

On third-and-7 from the Seattle 7, Anderson rushed from Darnold’s left and got to the quarterback in the backfield. Darnold couldn’t keep hold on the ball and it fell loose — with the fumble dropping right to the hands of Anderson for the defensive score.

It was Anderson’s fourth sack of the season and is the first touchdown of his career.