Will Campbell: I feel I did a good job rebuilding strength in my knee

Patriots left tackle Will Campbell offered an update on how his knee is feeling when he spoke to reporters from the team’s facility on Tuesday.

Campbell opted not to speak to the media in the immediate aftermath of New England’s Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks, which he later said was because he was emotional after playing poorly and allowing Drake Maye to be pressured 14 times in the game. When Campbell did speak, he also revealed that he had torn a ligament in his knee during the regular season.

Campbell did not have surgery and said his focus on rehab has him feeling back to full strength heading into his second season.

“After the season, my No. 1 goal was just take a couple of days away and just assess everything with the coaches,” Campbell said. “Pinpoint down the things I do really well and then things I need to get better at. Getting back healthy, I did PT five days a week the entire offseason until we got back basically. Just trying to rebuild the strength in my knee to get it back to where it was previously and I feel like I did a good job of that.”

There were questions about Campbell’s ability to be an NFL left tackle heading into the draft, but he quieted many of them during the regular season. The Super Bowl was part of a dreadful playoff run that he and the Patriots are hoping was simply about his injury rather than an upgrade in the competition the Patriots faced after a relatively light regular season slate.