Will Cowboys drag their feet on Micah Parsons’s new deal?

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons said earlier this week that there’s “definitely a plan in place” for his second contract. Hopefully for Parsons (and the Cowboys), the plan includes alignment on the timing of a deal.

When it comes to paying Parsons, the Cowboys shouldn’t drag their feet.

Historically, they have. They did it with running back Ezekiel Elliott. They did it with receiver CeeDee Lamb. They did it with quarterback Dak Prescott. Twice.

Waiting never makes a contract cheaper. Waiting keeps a high cap number from being reduced to a level that allows other players to be added.

Last year, after owner Jerry Jones notoriously vowed to be “all-in” for 2024 (and before he gaslit the masses by changing the meaning of the term), the Cowboys waited too long to sign Lamb and Prescott. Lamb missed all of training camp and the preseason. Prescott counted for a ridiculous $55.45 million against the cap until the first Sunday of the regular season, when his $60 million per year deal dropped the burden by $11.75 million.

Parsons, who enters his fifth-year option, will count for $21.3 million against the cap in 2025. A new deal would reduce that number and give the Cowboys some flexibility for free agency.

So the Cowboys shouldn’t wait. They’re eventually going to do it. Why not do it now?

If the Cowboys are intent on improving the roster, they will. If they continue to adhere to their previously misguided strategy of delay. They won’t.