Micah Parsons: Definitely a plan in place for my contract

  
Published February 17, 2025 12:43 PM

Defensive end Micah Parsons wants the Cowboys to be aggressive in free agency this offseason, but new additions to the roster aren’t the only thing on the to-do list in Dallas this offseason.

Parsons is heading into the fifth and final season of his rookie deal, which has made his own contract a talking point around the team for some time. Parsons said last week that he’s had positive dialogue with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about where things are heading on that front.

“Oh, it’s good, you know? It was good,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “I really have a lot of respect for Jerry. We have great conversations all the time. There’s definitely a plan in place, but we’ll just see how everything plays out. There’s been no progress yet, but I’m pretty confident that something will happen, so we’ll see.”

In December, Parsons signaled a willingness to agree to a contract that would fall short of making him the highest-paid defensive player in the league and that could help on the free agency front but it remains unclear when things might come together in Dallas. If that remains the case come the start of the offseason program, Parsons will have to decide if a holdout will help speed things along.