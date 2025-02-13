Micah Parsons sends “call to action” to Cowboys’ front office

The Cowboys watched as the Eagles won another Super Bowl last week. Two weeks before that, they saw another division rival, the Commanders, play the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

The Cowboys have fallen further behind the Eagles, no matter Dak Prescott’s confidence otherwise, and now also are behind the Commanders.

That doesn’t mean they will do anything about it in free agency.

Owner Jerry Jones said last week in New Orleans that the team’s offseason would be “in line” with others, but edge rusher Micah Parsons is calling for the Cowboys to do more.

“The talent is there. We’ve just got to be aggressive the same way [other teams] did,” Parsons said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I don’t want to sit back and watch other [teams] build and build and us stay the same. Definitely some call to action. I want to see us become aggressive and get some players that will come in and make an impact. I want to see us bring back our own players. That’s just as important. Let’s see what we can do there.”

The Cowboys’ recent modus operandi is to shop for free agents after the first wave. They haven’t made a splash in free agency since 2012 when they signed cornerback Brandon Carr to a five-year, $50.1 million deal on the first day.

They did even less in free agency last offseason, with Eric Kendricks as the biggest name signee, and they watched many of their own free agents walk away. Center Tyler Biadasz (Washington), edge rusher Dorance Armstrong (Washington), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (Seattle), running back Tony Pollard (Tennessee) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (Minnesota) were among those who signed elsewhere.

The Cowboys paid the price with a 7-10 season.