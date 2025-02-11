Dak Prescott on Eagles’ Super Bowl win: Credit to them; it’s our turn, and it’s on us

The Eagles won their second Super Bowl in the past eight seasons. The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1995, which also is the last time they played in the NFC Championship Game.

The Super Bowl matchup was a no-win for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who watched his Dallas neighbor, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, go for a three-peat against the Cowboys’ NFC East rival.

The Cowboys appear a long way from where the Eagles now are, with the Commanders also having passed Dallas in the division.

But Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expressed optimism Tuesday that his team isn’t that far away from the Eagles. Dallas did win the division in 2023 with a 12-5 record.

“I feel like we’ve competed with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we’ve played them,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I don’t want to say, ‘Check our record,’ when the other guy is holding the trophy, right. So, credit to them. They’ve earned it, and they deserve it by all means, but yeah, very close. Especially even watching the NFC Championship and those two teams, teams that we battle against each and every year a couple of times. As I said, I feel confident that we’ve gotten the better part each and every time. But just seeing such a dominating fashion [in the Super Bowl], credit to them. It’s our turn, and it’s on us.”

So, we can (and did) check the record.

Prescott is 9-4 in his career against the Eagles with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts is 3-3 against the Cowboys with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

The quarterbacks, though, have played against each other only three times since Hurts came into the league in 2020. Prescott is 2-1 in games against the Eagles that Hurts has started.

But that doesn’t mean the Cowboys are close to winning a Super Bowl. If they aren’t willing to spend in free agency, the Cowboys aren’t likely to get much closer than where they have been the past 29 seasons.