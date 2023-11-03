Will Levis: Losing sucks, especially at this level

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis made his second consecutive start on Thursday night, acquitting himself well on the road.

But after throwing four touchdowns in his debut, Levis finished 22-of-39 for 262 yards with an interception. The pick came on his last pass, as Levis was trying to get the ball to tight end Josh Whyle in the end zone but linebacker Kwon Alexander caught the ball instead.

“Losing sucks, especially at this level,” Levis said in his postgame press conference. “So, [it’s] hard to win games, and when you get an opportunity like that to win at the end and [it] doesn’t happen, makes you feel a whole lot worse.

“Credit to them — they made the plays when they needed to, and we didn’t.”

Levis noted that he took a moment in the locker room to himself, reflecting on the end of the game and what he could’ve done differently.

While the Titans scored just one touchdown on Thursday, Levis has displayed some clear positives as the team’s signal-caller. He was asked if he feels he’s earned the respect of his teammates from his two starts.

“I don’t need to think about that,” Levis said. “I’m just trying to do my job and not looking for approval from anybody. Just trying to go out and win games and do what’s asked of me at the position.”

Through two games, Levis has completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 500 yards with four touchdowns and one interception — good for a 96.4 passer rating. Levis looks like a player who the Titans could start for the rest of the season. But he didn’t campaign for it when asked on Thursday night.

“That’s not my decision,” Levis said. “I’m going to let the coach make that decision and just going to keep doing my job.”