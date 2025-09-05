Will NFL suspend Jalen Carter for his spitting incident?

During Thursday’s PFT Live, I said Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been a model citizen since entering the NFL three seasons ago

That changed before the first offensive snap in the opening game of the season, when he was ejected for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The next question is whether he’ll be suspended. Discipline is always determined after the dust settles on the game, and it’s possible that the league will decide to take further action.

One factor will be, we’re told, the manner in which Carter handles the situation after the game. If he’s anything other than fully contrite, the league may decide to send a message stronger than the de facto one-game suspension Carter received by being sent to the showers without playing a single play.

As one source pointed out to PFT, the most talked-about topic of the offseason with clubs and players was “respect for the opponent.” For Carter to display the ultimate disrespect to an opponent before the first game of the season has even really begun, the league may decide that something more than an ejection is needed to send the right message to Carter — and to the rest of the league.