Will the Cowboys keep Ezekiel Elliott?

It feels like the end is coming for the Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

He’s been left behind by the team for disciplinary reasons. It sounds as if he was told he’d be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, and that it went downhill from there.

Elliott has never been a healthy scratch at any point in his career.

Cut by the Cowboys due to his bloated contract after the 2022 season, Elliott spent a year with the Patriots before returning to the Cowboys on a one-year deal. He has only 48 carries for 149 yards, with a career-low average of 3.1 yards per carry.

He received $375,000 to sign, along with a $1.25 million base salary. He has another $375,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. He’ll lose $22,058 by not being on the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Elliott has another $1 million in available incentives. They require 1,110 yards from scrimmage and a playoff berth (not happening), 10 touchdowns (not happening), and at least 55 percent playing time and a playoff berth (he’s currently at 35 percent through seven games).

He could be traded, in theory. An injury on Sunday elsewhere could create a market. Or he could be released; if it happens before Tuesday, he becomes a free agent. If it happens after Tuesday, he’d have to pass through waivers.

If released, he’d be entitled to the balance of his salary as termination pay. Given his salary, that works out to $625,000 after this weekend.