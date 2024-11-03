 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will the Cowboys keep Ezekiel Elliott?

  
Published November 2, 2024 09:09 PM

It feels like the end is coming for the Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

He’s been left behind by the team for disciplinary reasons. It sounds as if he was told he’d be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, and that it went downhill from there.

Elliott has never been a healthy scratch at any point in his career.

Cut by the Cowboys due to his bloated contract after the 2022 season, Elliott spent a year with the Patriots before returning to the Cowboys on a one-year deal. He has only 48 carries for 149 yards, with a career-low average of 3.1 yards per carry.

He received $375,000 to sign, along with a $1.25 million base salary. He has another $375,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. He’ll lose $22,058 by not being on the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Elliott has another $1 million in available incentives. They require 1,110 yards from scrimmage and a playoff berth (not happening), 10 touchdowns (not happening), and at least 55 percent playing time and a playoff berth (he’s currently at 35 percent through seven games).

He could be traded, in theory. An injury on Sunday elsewhere could create a market. Or he could be released; if it happens before Tuesday, he becomes a free agent. If it happens after Tuesday, he’d have to pass through waivers.

If released, he’d be entitled to the balance of his salary as termination pay. Given his salary, that works out to $625,000 after this weekend.