Ezekiel Elliott will not travel to Atlanta, play vs. Falcons for disciplinary reasons

The Cowboys will not have running back Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Elliott will not travel with the team and will be inactive. Todd Archer of ESPN reports Elliott is not making the trip for disciplinary reasons.

After re-signing with the Cowboys in the offseason, Elliott has rushed for 149 yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns. He’s caught seven passes for 40 yards.

The Cowboys have elevated running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday. With Elliott unavailable, Cook may have a larger role on Sunday. He took six carries for 12 yards and had one 10-yard catch last week in the loss to San Francisco.

Dallas also elevated cornerback Josh Butler from the practice squad for Sunday.