 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ezekiel Elliott will not travel to Atlanta, play vs. Falcons for disciplinary reasons

  
Published November 2, 2024 03:30 PM

The Cowboys will not have running back Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Elliott will not travel with the team and will be inactive. Todd Archer of ESPN reports Elliott is not making the trip for disciplinary reasons.

After re-signing with the Cowboys in the offseason, Elliott has rushed for 149 yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns. He’s caught seven passes for 40 yards.

The Cowboys have elevated running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday. With Elliott unavailable, Cook may have a larger role on Sunday. He took six carries for 12 yards and had one 10-yard catch last week in the loss to San Francisco.

Dallas also elevated cornerback Josh Butler from the practice squad for Sunday.