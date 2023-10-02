Willie Gay apologized to Zach Wilson: I didn’t mean anything by that

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay offered a honest assessment of the Jets offense last week. Nothing he said was inaccurate, something Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett even acknowledged.

But Gay said he found Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after Sunday night’s game to apologize. Gay said Wilson told him he had no hard feelings.

I’ve just got to word things a little better,” Gay said, via Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star. “He was a great player, and I didn’t mean anything [by] that.”

Gay was asked an innocent question last week: What have you seen from Wilson and the Jets offense on film?

“Damn, that was a hard question. I can’t lie,” Gay said with a chuckle and a pause, via video from Aaron Ladd of KSHB. “A team that want to run the ball. That wasn’t to be funny or anything, but A-Rod [Aaron Rodgers] got hurt, and it turned into a team in panic mode almost. That’s what I see at least. They’ve got great running backs, so now they’re just trying to pound and ground.”

Wilson played the best game of his career but lost a fumble when he took his eyes off the snap. The Jets never got the ball back for another comeback attempt and lost 23-20.