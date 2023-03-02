 Skip navigation
Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Willie McGinest hit with two felony assault charges for attack caught on video

  
Published March 2, 2023 09:55 AM
Former NFL linebacker and NFL Network commentator Willie McGinest has been charged with two felonies by Los Angeles County prosecutors after an attack on a man in December.

McGinest has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to TMZ.com. Each charge carries up to four years in prison.

Video caught on restaurant security cameras shows a man seemingly sitting at a table minding his own business when a group of men including McGinest begin mercilessly beating him, and at one point McGinest appears to hit the man with a bottle.

McGinest issued a detailed apology a couple weeks later in which he said, “I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility,” and “I am embarrassed and regret what occurred” and “I am disappointed in myself.” So McGinest is not denying it’s him in the video, and not offering any kind of defense for his actions.

NFL Network suspended McGinest after he was arrested and he hasn’t been on the air since.