Willie McGinest hit with two felony assault charges for attack caught on video

Former NFL linebacker and NFL Network commentator Willie McGinest has been charged with two felonies by Los Angeles County prosecutors after an attack on a man in December.

McGinest has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to TMZ.com. Each charge carries up to four years in prison.

Video caught on restaurant security cameras shows a man seemingly sitting at a table minding his own business when a group of men including McGinest begin mercilessly beating him, and at one point McGinest appears to hit the man with a bottle.

McGinest issued a detailed apology a couple weeks later in which he said, “I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility,” and “I am embarrassed and regret what occurred” and “I am disappointed in myself.” So McGinest is not denying it’s him in the video, and not offering any kind of defense for his actions.

NFL Network suspended McGinest after he was arrested and he hasn’t been on the air since.