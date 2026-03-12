Wink Martindale thinks hiring Jets’ defensive coordinator was out of Aaron Glenn’s hands

A month ago, we noted that there was talk of Jets owner Woody Johnson meddling in head coach Aaron Glenn’s decision on who to hire as the Jets’ defensive coordinator. Now that talk has been bolstered by one of the candidates who was passed over for the job.

Wink Martindale, who was once viewed as the favorite to become the Jets’ defensive coordinator, told Pat Leonard that he thinks the decision on who to hire was out of Glenn’s hands.

“I think it was close,” Martindale said of his prospects of getting the job. “First of all, I’ve always respected and I like Aaron Glenn. He’s a good dude, and we think a lot alike on a lot of similar things defensively. But I think it was one of those, just to be honest with you, I think it was one of those decisions that was out of his hands, and we’ll just leave it at that. But that’s OK. Wherever you’re at is where you’re supposed to be. That’s what I’ve lived by forever and will until I go away.”

Martindale interviewed twice for the job and seemed likely to get it, but Glenn ended up hiring Brian Duker, just a day after he first interviewed for the job — and long after Glenn had interviewed Martindale and seven other candidates.

Martindale, who does not currently have a coaching job, was the Giants’ defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 and had hoped to return to New York.

“I was excited to get back to the city and I think that would’ve been fun. I think it would’ve been a great challenge,” Martindale said.

Now it’s a challenge for Glenn and Duker, and if they don’t significantly improve the Jets’ defense, Johnson may be hiring a new head coach in 10 months.