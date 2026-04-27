Winnipeg Blue Bombers have Diego Pavia on their negotiation list

If the NFL doesn’t work out for quarterback Diego Pavia, he’ll have options in other leagues.

And if Pavia looks to Canada, one team already has secured his negotiating rights.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers would have dibs on Pavia, if Pavia decides to give the CFL a try. The Blue Bombers squatted on Pavia back in 2024.

The UFL is another option for Pavia, too. For now, though, he’ll try to parlay a tryout at the Ravens’ rookie minicamp into a spot on the 90-man roster.

If that doesn’t happen, and if no other NFL team gives him a shot, it’ll be the CFL or the UFL for Pavia. If he wants to keep playing.