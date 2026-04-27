 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabersonreese_260427.jpg
Nabers questions Giants picking Reese at No. 5
nbc_pft_draftwinnerspt2_260427.jpg
McCoy pick could pay off in a big way for Raiders
nbc_pft_simpsonrams_260427.jpg
Was Simpson pick the best decision for Rams?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabersonreese_260427.jpg
Nabers questions Giants picking Reese at No. 5
nbc_pft_draftwinnerspt2_260427.jpg
McCoy pick could pay off in a big way for Raiders
nbc_pft_simpsonrams_260427.jpg
Was Simpson pick the best decision for Rams?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Winnipeg Blue Bombers have Diego Pavia on their negotiation list

  
Published April 27, 2026 12:54 PM

If the NFL doesn’t work out for quarterback Diego Pavia, he’ll have options in other leagues.

And if Pavia looks to Canada, one team already has secured his negotiating rights.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers would have dibs on Pavia, if Pavia decides to give the CFL a try. The Blue Bombers squatted on Pavia back in 2024.

The UFL is another option for Pavia, too. For now, though, he’ll try to parlay a tryout at the Ravens’ rookie minicamp into a spot on the 90-man roster.

If that doesn’t happen, and if no other NFL team gives him a shot, it’ll be the CFL or the UFL for Pavia. If he wants to keep playing.