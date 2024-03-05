Wisconsin native JC Latham thinks it “would definitely be a dream” to join Aaron Rodgers with Jets

While at the Scouting Combine, JC Latham said that he hopes NFL teams see him as a left tackle even though he played on the right side at Alabama.

One team that could use Latham on either side is the Jets and Latham might be happy if he lands with the AFC East team. Latham grew up in Milwaukee as a fan of the Packers and he said it would “definitely be a dream” to be teammates with former Packers and current Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I grew up in Milwaukee, so I definitely was watching them a whole lot. Just seeing the incredible plays he made and the offense when he was with Green Bay was unreal,” Latham said, via the Jets’ website.

The Jets have the 10th overall pick in the draft and there’s a good chance that pick is used to bolster an offensive line that needs a lot of help. Latham won’t be the only tackle under consideration at that spot, but he could be the one the Jets settle on in April.