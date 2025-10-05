 Skip navigation
With a loss today, Spencer Rattler will join a very small club of winless quarterbacks

  
Published October 5, 2025 07:37 AM

Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler has lost each of his first 10 starts. This week, he said he’s not thinking about the past, only the future.

The future is coming at him fast.

Since 1950, only four quarterbacks have started their careers with 0-11 records. Only two have gone 0-12. Only one has gone 0-13 or worse.

Stan Gelbaugh and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman each started their careers at 0-11. Jack Trudeau started 0-12. The leader is DeShone Kizer, who went 0-15 for the 2017 Browns.

Rattler will join them today, if he and the Saints lose to the Giants and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who won his first career start last week against the Chargers.