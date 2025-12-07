With Daniel Jones out, Tyler Warren becomes the backup QB for the Colts

The Colts have lost quarterback Daniel Jones for the day due to an Achilles injury. The backup, rookie Riley Leonard, has taken over.

So who’s behind Leonard?

As explained by CBS during the Colts-Jaguars broadcast, the next man up would be rookie tight end Tyler Warren.

Warren was a high-school quarterback. He played the position from time to time at Penn State, and he has taken some snaps at the position in his rookie year.

The Colts have Brett Rypien on the practice squad. Only players on the active, 53-man roster can serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft, is on injured reserve. Earlier this week, coach Shane Steichen said Richardson still hasn’t been cleared after suffering an orbital fracture during a freak accident in the locker room prior to the October 12 game against the Cardinals.

The Colts will need to add a quarterback, if Jones’s Achilles injury impacts him beyond today.