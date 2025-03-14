With his next move still a mystery, Aaron Rodgers will be making a public appearance on Saturday

Two weeks ago, Aaron Rodgers was on the precipice of pro football irrelevance. He has now returned to the center of the NFL’s radar screen.

On Saturday, he’ll be ditching the velvet blanket/Darth Vader cape and making his next public appearance.

Via Chris Smith of Sports Business Journal, Rodgers will be participating in the annual RX3 Growth Partners charity flag football game. And Rodgers will surely be asked a question or two about his plans for 2025.

He’s currently considering his options, with the Steelers and Giants the two biggest possibilities. The Vikings continue to lurk.

Rodgers co-founded RX3 in 2019, along with Josh Allen, Bryce Young, Sam Darnold, Joe Flacco, Daniel Jones, Marcus Mariota, and others. On Saturday, Rodgers will be the focal point.

It’s amazing how quickly things have changed. When he reached out to the Giants during the week of the Scouting Combine, the clear takeaway was that he had nothing else going on — and that if the Giants had traded for Stafford, Rodgers might have had nothing. Now, he has one (and maybe two) 2024 playoff teams on the line.

Is he milking it? Is he carefully deliberating his future? Is it some of both?

However it happened, chances are he’ll find a way to complain about the extra attention. Even if he relishes it.