Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
Glenn's 'authenticity' hasn't translated to wins
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
With Micah Parsons in medical tent, Dak Prescott throws second TD pass

  
Published September 28, 2025 10:48 PM

The Packers and Cowboys are going back and forth in the third quarter.

After the Packers scored a touchdown to regain the lead, the Cowboys answered with a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. The Cowboys lead 23-20 at the end of the third quarter.

Jake Ferguson scored on an 8-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott.

Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons was in the sideline medical tent getting looked at when Ferguson scored. Parsons appeared to aggravate his back and hit his head on the turf on a Javonte Williams run.

Parsons has two tackles and a quarterback hit.

Prescott is 19-of-24 for 173 yards and two touchdowns.