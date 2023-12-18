With missed game, Tyreek Hill falls behind Calvin Johnson’s receiving yardage record pace

When Tyreek Hill declared before the season that he was going to break the single-season receiving yardage record and be the first player ever to finish a season with 2,000 receiving yards, he was betting on himself to do two things: Play at a very high level, and stay healthy.

Unfortunately, Hill did only one of those two things.

Hill has played at a very high level, and he’s been ahead of the 2,000-yard pace for most of this season. But Hill missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, and now he’s below the record pace that Calvin Johnson set when he had 1,964 receiving yards in 2012.

Hill currently has 1,542 receiving yards, with three games left in the season. If Hill plays in all three games and continues his season average of 118.6 yards per game, he’ll finish with 1,898 yards. That’s 66 yards short of Johnson’s record and 102 yards short of 2,000.

To break Johnson’s record, Hill needs 423 yards in the final three games of the season, or 141 yards a game. To hit 2,000 yards, Hill needs 458 yards in three games, or 152.7 yards a game.

Hill is capable of doing it, but it got a lot harder when the injury forced him to sit a game out.