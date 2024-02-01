With Teddy Bridgewater retiring, Hendon Hooker eager to move into Lions’ No. 2 QB role

Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker didn’t play as a rookie, and that was to be expected: The Lions drafted Hooker knowing that he was recovering from a serious knee injury in college at Tennessee in 2022, and the plan all year in Detroit was for Jared Goff to start, Teddy Bridgewater to serve as the backup, and Hooker to learn on the sideline.

But with Bridgewater planning to retire and no other quarterbacks on the Lions’ roster, this is the year for Hooker to establish himself as the backup behind Goff, and perhaps as a future starter. And Hooker says he plans to continue spending a lot of time with Bridgewater, who has become a mentor to him. In fact, Hooker says he’ll spend a lot of his offseason in Bridgewater’s Miami home.

“I’ve got my own place, but I will go down there and stay with Teddy this time, really hang out with Teddy and his family,” Hooker told MLive this week. “He’s really kind of brought me into his circle, and it’s a blessing. I’ll be down there a lot. I’m eager to go down there and hang out with him.”

Hooker said Bridgewater has taught him a lot during their time as teammates.

“I think really just how to be a pro, honestly,” Hooker said. “That just comes from Teddy. Teddy’s been my mentor this whole year, and I’m going to continue to work with Teddy this offseason. Really just follow him around, take mental notes, little tidbits that the naked eye might not see, or coach might not see. Teddy’s been in those positions where he’s been on the field and in control.”

Hooker hasn’t been in those positions as a pro, and if Goff stays healthy he won’t have that opportunity in 2024, either. But Hooker hopes the work he’s doing now is preparing him to be a starter, some day, in Detroit or elsewhere.