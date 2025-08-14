With Tyrod Taylor rehabbing, Jets work out Nathan Peterman, C.J. Beathard

The Jets won’t have backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the rest of training camp. Coach Aaron Glenn said the Jets “hopefully” will have Taylor for Week 1 to back up Justin Fields.

In the meantime, the Jets need a camp arm to join Fields, Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook.

To that end, they worked out free agent quarterbacks Nathan Peterman and C.J. Beathard on Thursday.

Peterman was on the Falcons’ practice squad last season, and he has played 15 games with five starts in his career since the Bills drafted him in the fifth round in 2017.

Beathard spent time with the Jaguars and Dolphins last season, and he has played 32 games with 13 starts since the 49ers drafted him in the third round in 2017.

The Jets also worked out running back Tyreik McAllister and tight end Kole Taylor, who served as receivers for the quarterbacks.