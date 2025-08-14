 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricefloresnews_250814.jpg
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricefloresnews_250814.jpg
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With Tyrod Taylor rehabbing, Jets work out Nathan Peterman, C.J. Beathard

  
Published August 14, 2025 05:59 PM

The Jets won’t have backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the rest of training camp. Coach Aaron Glenn said the Jets “hopefully” will have Taylor for Week 1 to back up Justin Fields.

In the meantime, the Jets need a camp arm to join Fields, Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook.

To that end, they worked out free agent quarterbacks Nathan Peterman and C.J. Beathard on Thursday.

Peterman was on the Falcons’ practice squad last season, and he has played 15 games with five starts in his career since the Bills drafted him in the fifth round in 2017.

Beathard spent time with the Jaguars and Dolphins last season, and he has played 32 games with 13 starts since the 49ers drafted him in the third round in 2017.

The Jets also worked out running back Tyreik McAllister and tight end Kole Taylor, who served as receivers for the quarterbacks.