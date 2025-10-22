Woody Johnson has no regrets about releasing Aaron Rodgers

In a stunning move, Jets owner Woody Johnson publicly criticized on Tuesday the team’s starting (as of Week 7) quarterback, Justin Fields.

“If we can just complete a pass, it would look good,” Johnson told reporters, among other things.

They had a guy last year who can complete a pass. They didn’t want him back. But Johnson said he has no regrets about moving on from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

“I never look back,” Johnson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “You have to look forward to football. Even when you cut players, they could be a Hall of Famer. You just never know. But Aaron’s playing great now. He’s in a situation that’s working for him.”

Of course, Rodgers seemed to be not interested in a third season with the Jets — even if they wanted him. And, as we hear it, there was a difference of opinion as to who did and who didn’t. G.M. Darren Mougey wanted to keep Rodgers, we’re told. Coach Aaron Glenn wanted to move on.

Moving on from Rodgers is only part of the problem. The other part is the guy they picked. By title, that was Mougey’s move. It’s possible, however, that others in the organization had their fingerprints on the move.

Up to and including Woody Johnson himself.