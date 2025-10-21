 Skip navigation
Woody Johnson’s candid comments about QB Justin Fields are a bad look for G.M. Darren Mougey

  
Published October 21, 2025 03:58 PM

Jets owner Woody Johnson’s stunning candor regarding soon-to-be-former starting quarterback Justin Fields came with strong words of support for coach Aaron Glenn.

Lost in the monologue from Johnson (or at least from the coverage of his comments to reporters) was the guy who signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract — G.M. Darren Mougey.

It’s hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that he’s got,” Johnson said about Fields, without specifying that he wasn’t referring to Madden ratings. (Then again, maybe he was.)

“If we can just complete a pass, it would look good,” Johnson also said of the team’s predicament.

Few owners ever call out the abilities of players so publicly and so bluntly. Given the Fields was hand picked by the new regime to be the team’s quarterback doesn’t bode well for whoever picked him.

Other options were available, for far less money than $30 million fully guaranteed. Potential MVP candidate Daniel Jones got a one-year, $14 million deal in Indianapolis. 49ers backup/starter (for now) Mac Jones signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract.

Or they could have just given the job to Tyrod Taylor. Which they’re reportedly now doing.

Thus, even though Johnson is defending his coach, the basis for excusing Glenn’s performance is a harsh critique of the quarterback picked by Mougey.

Unless someone other than Moughey picked Fields. If so, Mougey would be wise to get the word out ASAFP. Before before talk radio and Jets fans connect the large, blinking dots.