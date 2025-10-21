 Skip navigation
Report: Jets moving toward naming Tyrod Taylor their starting QB

  
Published October 21, 2025 01:56 PM

It looks like the Jets are going to have a new starting quarterback against the Bengals in Week 8.

Head coach Aaron Glenn declined to name a starter after replacing Justin Fields with Tyrod Taylor for the second half of their loss to the Panthers and he said he was still considering the choice on Monday, but Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that the team is “moving toward” making Taylor the starter.

Glenn will speak to reporters on Wednesday, but a signal about the direction they’re going came when team owner Woody Johnson spoke to reporters at a league meeting in New York on Tuesday. Johnson noted that “it’s hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that we got” and complimented the defense while saying he thinks things would look good “if we could just complete a pass.”

Johnson also said that the choice is up to Glenn, but it becomes hard to miss the writing on the wall when the guy signing the checks shares those kinds of comments.

Taylor started the Jets’ Week 3 loss to the Bucs because Fields was out due to a concussion. He was 26-of-36 for 197 yards and two touchdowns in the game, but also threw a pick-six and lost a fumble.