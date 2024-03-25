Woody Johnson: If we don’t trade Zach Wilson, we’re going to keep him

Zach Wilson remains a member of the Jets and that could be the case for a while.

PFT reported on Monday morning that the Jets have received trade offers for Wilson and General Manager Joe Douglas told reporters at the league meeting that there have been discussions with teams without specifying whether or not the team has turned down any overtures for the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Owner Woody Johnson also met with reporters at the meeting and said it is up to Douglas whether or not to accept an offer while adding that the team won’t just release Wilson.

“If we don’t trade him, we’re gonna keep him,” Johnson said, via SNY.

Johnson acknowledged that it is “probably better” from Wilson’s standpoint if he “can wipe the slate clean” with a fresh start with another club, but the Jets can block that from happening and, for now, it appears to be the path things will take for the quarterback.

