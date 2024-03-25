Source: Jets have gotten trade offers for Zach Wilson

The Jets want to trade quarterback Zach Wilson. If they truly want to, they would.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Jets have gotten trade offers for Wilson. But they don’t like the offers they’ve gotten. So they’re waiting for something better.

The terms of the offers and the teams that made them aren’t known, for now. It’s believed by some that owner Woody Johnson is the person keeping it from happening.

On Monday, coach Robert Saleh declined to comment on Wilson during a press availability at the annual meetings. Saleh said he would defer to G.M. Joe Douglas — who ultimately may be deferring to Johnson.

It would be ironic, to say the least, if Johnson is squatting on Wilson. Last month, Johnson literally crapped on him. (Not literally literally.)

“We need a backup quarterback,” Johnson said at the NFL Honors. “We didn’t have one last year.”

At some point, the Jets need to move on. Maybe they will. For now, they haven’t accepted any of the offers that were or still are on the table.

Wilson has a fully-guaranteed compensation package of more than $5.5 million in 2024. There’s an important reason for declaring victory and retreating.

Eventually, the Jets will be drafting another quarterback at or near the top of round one. As the top prospects become more powerful (thanks to NIL money), some could be inclined to shy away from the Jets, based in part on how the Jets treated the second overall pick in the 2021 draft.