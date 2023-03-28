Woody Johnson: I’m not patient, Jets have to win now

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 3
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
King sweeps breaststroke events with 100m comeback
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 3
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
King sweeps breaststroke events with 100m comeback
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Woody Johnson: I’m not patient, Jets have to win now

  
Published March 28, 2023 12:08 PM
nbc_pft_rodgerssaleh_230327
March 27, 2023 08:00 AM
While Aaron Rodgers can add immediate value to the Jets roster, Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how much the QB will actually solve New York’s difficulties long term.

Jets owner Woody Johnson expects his team to win, and win this year.

Johnson said today at the league meeting that the Jets need to be in win-now mode.

“I’m not the patient sort. We’re in the win business. We have to win now ,” Johnson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Johnson said the Jets have a plan in place, they don’t need to rush into anything, and that ultimately he believes that Rodgers will be a Jet.

“We’re pretty confident we can get something done,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said he’s excited about the possibility of the Jets signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He’s telling his football people to get to work on win-now moves.