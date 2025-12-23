Woody Marks was a full participant for Texans

Texans running back Woody Marks (ankle) is on track to return to the field for Saturday’s game against the Chargers.

He was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice.

Marks injured his ankle in the Week 15 victory over the Cardinals and missed Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

In 14 games this season, Marks has 167 carries for 584 yards and two touchdowns.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) was among the players out of practice on Tuesday. Stingley didn’t practice two days last week before returning to a limited session. He played all 54 snaps on Sunday and made an interception and forced a fumble.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee), offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (thumb), linebacker Jake Hansen (chest), defensive end Dylan Horton (hip) cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee) also didn’t participate.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle/knee), cornerback Ajani Carter (hamstring) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) were limited.