Would you watch a game called by AI Pat Summerall and AI John Madden?

  
Published June 27, 2024 08:52 PM

The news that an AI version of Al Michaels will generate narration for daily Olympics highlights has plenty of potential ramifications.

Here’s one, which came up during a Wednesday visit with Bernstein & Holmes of The Score in Chicago. Would you watch an alternate broadcast with AI play-by-play from Pat Summerall and AI color commentary from John Madden?

Despite my inherent fear and hatred of AI as a replacement for human ingenuity, creativity, and spontaneity, I ABSOLUTELY would listen to AI Summerall and Madden. Assuming that the real-time commentary feels organic and unique. It can’t be a collection of pull-string phrases, like “Hey, he’ll remember that number.”

But if it seems like actual discussion and conversation, hell yes I’d take Summerall and Madden. Every day of the week. And in every NFL window on Sunday.

Maybe I don’t hate AI, after all.

No, I still hate AI. Unless it gives me something I want.