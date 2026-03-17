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WR Denzel Boston didn’t run the 40 at Washington’s Pro Day

  
Published March 17, 2026 11:39 AM

Any teams hoping to see wide receiver Denzel Boston run the 40-yard dash at Washington’s Pro Day were disappointed on Monday.

Brady Henderson of ESPN notes that Boston did not run the 40 on the advice of his agent. He also passed on the chance to run during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month.

Boston did post a 37.5-inch vertical leap, which improved on his 35-inch jump at the Combine.

Boston told reporters that he has 12 visits with teams scheduled at the moment. A trip to Las Vegas to meet the Raiders is up first, but that may be an unlikely landing spot for a player many project to be a first-round choice. The Raiders are expected to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza first overall and don’t pick again until No. 36.