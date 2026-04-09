WR Denzel Boston visits with Panthers

The Panthers are meeting with another one of the draft’s top wide receivers on Thursday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have Denzel Boston in for a visit. Former Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. also visited with the team this week while Boston has met with a number of teams while making the pre-draft rounds.

Boston caught 125 passes for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns while playing for Jedd Fisch at Washington the last two seasons. Carolina’s 2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan also played for Fisch for two seasons when Fisch was the head coach at Arizona. Fisch and Panthers head coach Dave Canales were also on the same Seahawks staff in 2010.

The Panthers also took Xavier Legette in the first round in 2024 and the team has never selected wideouts in the first round in three straight drafts.