 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_secconvo_260409.jpg
Analyzing the state of the SEC in the NIL era
nbc_pft_calebdowns_260409.jpg
How high will Downs go in the draft?
nbc_pft_simmscbrank_260409.jpg
Why isn’t Delane higher on Simms’ CB rankings?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_secconvo_260409.jpg
Analyzing the state of the SEC in the NIL era
nbc_pft_calebdowns_260409.jpg
How high will Downs go in the draft?
nbc_pft_simmscbrank_260409.jpg
Why isn’t Delane higher on Simms’ CB rankings?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WR Denzel Boston visits with Panthers

  
Published April 9, 2026 11:23 AM

The Panthers are meeting with another one of the draft’s top wide receivers on Thursday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have Denzel Boston in for a visit. Former Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. also visited with the team this week while Boston has met with a number of teams while making the pre-draft rounds.

Boston caught 125 passes for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns while playing for Jedd Fisch at Washington the last two seasons. Carolina’s 2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan also played for Fisch for two seasons when Fisch was the head coach at Arizona. Fisch and Panthers head coach Dave Canales were also on the same Seahawks staff in 2010.

The Panthers also took Xavier Legette in the first round in 2024 and the team has never selected wideouts in the first round in three straight drafts.