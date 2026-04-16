WR K.C. Concepcion finished pre-draft visits with Chargers, 49ers

The window for pre-draft visits closed on Wednesday and former Texas A&M wide receiver K.C. Concepcion made a couple of final trips before it did.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Concepcion visited with the Chargers and 49ers to wrap up his pre-draft meetings with teams.

Concepcion also had visits with the Bills, Browns, Dolphins, Giants, Panthers, Raiders and Titans as he made the rounds in recent weeks. That’s a big chunk of the league, but Concepcion could still wind up with another team that found other ways to explore what the wideout could bring to their team.

Concepcion had 61 catches for 919 yards and nine touchdowns in his final college season. It was his only year at A&M after transferring from North Carolina State.