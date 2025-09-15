“X Blazer” helped ice the game for Seahawks, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle led by only seven points. The game remaining in doubt, with nearly six minutes on the clock.

The Seahawks had a fresh set of downs at their own 47. And Jaxon Smith-Njigba knew it was the perfect time for the play the offense calls “X Blazer.”

“It’s a play that I really wanted in the first half,” Smith-Njigba told PFT by phone after the game.” “I told [quarterback] Sam Darnold in the first half if we get that play, let’s do it.”

Smith-Njigba said he saw the Steelers with a single-high safety before the play. He believed they were expecting Seattle to run the ball, especially since they were using the same formation they had during an earlier running. Which allowed Smith-Njigba to run right by cornerback defensive back Jalen Ramsey for a 43-yard catch.

“I don’t think he was expecting me to run the bomb,” Smith-Njigba said.

Once the ball was in the air, the goals became very simple.

“Just see ball, get ball,” Smith-Njigba.

It’s been “see ball, get ball” for two games now for Smith-Njigba. Nine catches for 124 yards in Week 1, and eight for 103 in Week 2. Capped by the 43-yarder that set up the score that gave Seattle a 31-17 win in Pittsburgh.