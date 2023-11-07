Xavier McKinney has cleared the air with Wink Martindale after postgame criticism

Giants free safety Xavier McKinney, a captain, criticized defensive coordinator Wink Martindale after Sunday’s embarrassing 30-6 loss to the Raiders.

“I think that from a leadership standpoint, I don’t think they’ve done a great job of letting the leaders lead — and listening to the leaders and the captains,” McKinney said postgame, via Darryl Slater of nj.com. “It was one of those things where you have some of your leaders, captains from a defensive standpoint, trying to switch things up. And just not really being heard.

“When you got guys out there that are playing and seeing different things and are being vocal and communicating that with the coaches and whoever — and are not being heard — it’s hard to go out there and be able to make plays and do things of that nature.”

McKinney said Tuesday that he has cleared the air with Martindale and wants to remain with the Giants long term.

“We met, and we’re going to keep pushing,” McKinney said, via Slater. “We got on the same page, and we’re keeping everything in house. We’re on good terms, so everything is good. We’re just going to keep working, keep trying to figure out how we can be able to string these wins together. That’s really all that matters at the end of the day. But everything is good.”

McKinney is in the final season of his rookie contract, due to become a free agent in March. He said Tuesday that it’s “not true” that he wants to go somewhere else after this season.

“I love being here,” McKinney said. “I love this team. I love this organization. Obviously, they’re the organization that gave me a chance in the first place. They’re the ones that drafted me [in the second round in 2020] and made my dreams come true. My heart lays here, and I feel at home for the time that I’ve been here. I would love to continue being here.”

Money will dictate where McKinney ends up. Maybe it’s back with the Giants. Maybe it’s elsewhere. But the better this season is for him personally, the better things will turn out for him in March.