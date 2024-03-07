Xavier McKinney: Hopefully something gets done with the Giants

Safety Xavier McKinney said Thursday that he’s “grateful” the Giants did not use a franchise or transition tag on him this week, but that’s not because he’s in a rush to find a new team.

McKinney said on Up & Adams that he would like to sign an extension with the Giants after spending the last four seasons with the team. McKinney noted that the “money has to make sense” along with other factors and said that talks are continuing with the team.

“We’ve had talks, trying to figure something out,” McKinney said. “I’m just pretty much being as open as I can. I’ve expressed it as much as I can that I wanted to be back, but ultimately it’s not all up to me. We have to come to a mutual agreement. Hopefully we can get something done, but I know it’s business.”

McKinney can begin talking to other teams on Monday and it seems like a good bet that he’ll hear what other offers are on the table before he makes any call about returning to the Giants.