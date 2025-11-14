Xavier Worthy set to play Sunday, Isiah Pacheco ruled out

The Chiefs plan to have wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the lineup against the Broncos on Sunday.

Worthy was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. He was a limited participant in that practice, but was up to full participation on Friday and he has no injury designation for the weekend.

Left tackle Josh Simmons is also off the report, which puts him in line to play for the first time since Week Five. Simmons has been dealing with a personal matter.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) is the only player ruled out for the Chiefs this weekend and the only player with an injury designation of any kind.