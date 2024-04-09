Xavier Worthy visiting Cardinals Tuesday

The Cardinals have been linked with wide receivers throughout the pre-draft process and one of the top ones in the class is visiting the team on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Texas wideout Xavier Worthy is in Arizona to meet with the team. Worthy met with the Bears on Monday.

Worthy caught 197 passes for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns over three seasons with the Longhorns. He then set a new record at the Scouting Combine by running the 40-yard-dash in 4.21 seconds.

The Cardinals have been seen as a landing spot for Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers with the fourth overall pick, but they could trade down and they also have the 27th overall pick in their pocket so Worthy could be a possibility at some point later in the round.