Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

XFL 3.0 ratings drop sharply in Week Two

  
Published February 28, 2023 06:06 PM
The third iteration of the XFL saw ratings significantly lower than those generated by XFL 2.0 in 2020. In Week Two, the drop for the XFL was even sharper than it was three years ago.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, the viewership for the second week plummeted by 50 percent. The four games, televised by FX, ESPN, and ESPN2, averaged only 643,000 viewers.

In 2020, the drop from Week One to Week Two was 34 percent.

All games finished under one million viewers. Sunday’s San Antonio-Orlando contest led the week with 781,000 viewers. The Thursday night game pitting St. Louis against Seattle generated only 542,000 viewers.

In 2020, no XFL game finished until a million viewers until Week Five.

Attendance also has been sluggish for XFL 3.0. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, 12,011 showed up in Orlando, 11,675 in Houston, 10,386 in Seattle, and 6,023 in Las Vegas.

Through two weeks, that’s average attendance of 12,712.

The numbers aren’t horrible, but the trend is troubling. Three years after the XFL’s second try, the third installment has yet to resonate -- despite the connection to the massive promotional platform that ESPN brings to the table.