XFL leading receiver Jahcour Pearson invited to try out for Colts, Falcons

  
Published May 9, 2023 09:55 AM

The XFL’s leading receiver this season has drawn the attention of a couple of NFL teams.

The league announced that Jahcour Pearson has been invited to try out for the Colts and Falcons. The Falcons have their rookie minicamp this weekend while the Colts have already held theirs. They have a mandatory minicamp in mid-June.

Pearson led the XFL with 60 catches and 670 receiving yards while playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons this season.

Pearson played at Western Kentucky and Ole Miss over five collegiate seasons. He caught 26 passes for 392 yards for Ole Miss in 2021 and went undrafted by the NFL last year.