Yetur Gross-Matos: Position change has been “a breath of fresh air”

Coaching changes lead to schematic changes and those changes can turn out to be a boon or a burden to returning players.

Yetur Gross-Matos sees a change in defensive philosophy with the Panthers as a plus for his prospects this season. New defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is bringing a 3-4 base defense with him to Carolina and that will make Gross-Matos an outside linebacker rather than a defensive end for the first time.

Gross-Matos said he feels “a bigger responsibility” on defense now that he’ll be asked to drop into coverage and do other things that he hasn’t done in the past. He thinks he’ll be able to “use my athleticism more” in a new role that he welcomes with open arms.

“My initial reaction was a breath of fresh air ,” Gross-Matos said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s website. “I’m excited about it; I know they’re excited about it. We can talk about it all day because it’s new for all of us. So [we] just try and learn as much as we can from each other’s mistakes and what we do well.”

Gross-Matos is in the final year of his rookie deal, so his transition to the new role will determine whether he’ll continue to be part of the new staff’s plans in 2024.