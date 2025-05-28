Younghoe Koo embraces competition for his job

Younghoe Koo is the Falcons’ returning kicker, but he is not the favorite for the job. The team signed German kicker Lenny Krieg to a three-year, $2.975 million contract, an indication they plan on him competing to be the kicker in 2025.

Koo embraces the competition.

“It’s not my first time having a kicker in the locker room with me throughout OTAs or training camp, but it’s just kind of how it is in the NFL,” Koo said, via Will McFadden of the team website. “He’s a great dude. He works hard.”

Koo injured his right hip last season, landing on injured reserve. The injury did not require surgery, only injections, and he said he was “pretty full-go” a couple of weeks after the season ended.

“Health-wise, it’s great. It wasn’t as serious as it could have been, so I’m fortunate in that,” Koo said. “Every offseason I go through my training and offseason routine, and I’m right where I want to be if not further along.”

Koo converted only 25 of his 34 attempts last season, a success rate of 73.5 percent. That ranked him 29th in the league, and is the reason he will have to win his job back.

“You’re always competing; you’re always getting evaluated,” Koo said. “Obviously, I think last year’s performance, whether injury or not, is a motivating factor enough for me. But, every season, I try to reset and work hard to really do the best I can.”