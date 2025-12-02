Younghoe Koo on botched field goal: The ball was slipping so I pulled up

Giants kicker Younghoe Koo made one of the strangest plays of this NFL season when he kicked the turf in front of the football, not the ball itself, leaving holder Jamie Gillan with nothing to do but pick up the ball and run, which he did for a 13-yard loss.

Koo said after the game that he saw the ball moving on Gillan’s hold and thought he wasn’t going to be able to get a successful kick off, so he pulled up.

“I was approaching the ball and, cold weather, the ball kind of slipped out at the bottom so it was moving,” Koo said, via the New York Post. “I wasn’t able to kick through the ball. The ball was moving when I was driving to it, so I just pulled up on it.”

Koo said Gillan did the best he could but Koo had already pulled his kick by the time Gillan got the ball down.

“Jamie did a good job of catching it and putting it back,” Koo said, “but, at that point, it was too late.”

The Giants lost 33-15, and it’s not like that one botched field goal made the difference, but it was emblematic of what a bad night it was. The Giants’ special teams, and the team as a whole, have a lot of work to do.