YouTube broadcast of Chiefs-Chargers will feature Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Stacey Dales . . . and Deestroying

  
Published August 19, 2025 10:50 AM

The first Friday of Week 1 will include the first-ever YouTube broadcast of an NFL game. And it will have a distinct YouTube flair.

Via Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com, the free stream will include a content creator named Deestroying. He’ll be one of the sideline reporters.

Deestroying’s legal name is Donald De La Haye. He kicked at Central Florida, and he has spent time in the CFL and the UFL. More importantly, his YouTube channel has 6.32 million subscribers.

Rich Eisen will handle play-by-play duties. Kurt Warner will be the analyst. Stacey Dales will serve as a sideline reporter, too.

The NFL’s primary broadcast partners have become very reluctant to loan talent to networks that televise a stray game.

The September 5 game will stream at no charge on YouTube.