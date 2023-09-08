YouTube TV, NFL resolve “skirmish” over Sunday Ticket

Good news, NFL fans in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. YouTube TV has blinked.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that the “small skirmish” between YouTube and the NFL has been resolved. With YouTube unable to make Sunday Ticket available in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands until November at the earliest, YouTube had previously refused to allow DirecTV to provide the games to in-home viewers, as an extension of its deal to provide Sunday Ticket to bars and restaurants.

YouTube has since seen the light. It will allow DirecTV to make Sunday Ticket available to residential customers in those areas. An announcement is expected later today.

It’s the right outcome. The fans needed access to the games. If YouTube can’t provide it and DirecTV can, why not let them do it?

However it worked out, it worked out the right way. NFL fans in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands now have access to Sunday Ticket from DirecTV, until YouTube can make the service available.