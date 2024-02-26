Zac Taylor: I’m glad Tee Higgins will continue to be a big part of our offense

The Bengals became the first NFL team to use a franchise tag on Monday.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins received the tag, which gives the Bengals the right to match any offer another team might make for his services and they would receive two first-round picks if they declined that opportunity. Higgins will be guaranteed $21.816 million for the 2024 season if he signs the tag, but he and the Bengals can talk about a multi-year deal through July 15.

The Bengals could also trade Higgins to another team once he signs the tag, but head coach Zac Taylor’s statement about using the tag pointed to a future with Higgins in Cincinnati.

“Tee has done an outstanding job for us since we drafted him in 2020,” Taylor said. “I’m glad that he’ll continue to be a big part of our offense and our team.”

Higgins has 257 receptions for 3684 yards and 24 touchdowns in 58 career regular season games. He has 31 catches for 457 yards and three touchdowns in seven playoff contests.