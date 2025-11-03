Zac Taylor says Chase Brown was out of line for criticism of the defense

After the Bengals defense allowed Bears tight end Colston Loveland to score a 58-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left — a 37-second drive — Cincinnati running back Chase Brown didn’t hold back. He went off on the Bengals defense, which has allowed 300 points and 3,839 yards.

It has the defense on pace to set NFL records for most points allowed (534, 2024 Panthers) and most yards allowed (7,042, 2012 Saints).

“We put the ball in the end zone [with 54 seconds left] and go up a point at the end,” Brown told reporters after the game. “Finish the f---ing game. Like, just end it. That’s it. That’s what we need to do. Just end the f---ing game.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor was none too happy with Brown, saying the running back was out of line.

“Not if you’re not doing everything you can, on your own,” Taylor said, via Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “And I’ve pointed it out with Chase. There was two big plays that we could’ve done better that would’ve led to points. And so, I think I liked [the reaction from] Ja’Marr [Chase] a little bit better. I can tell Ja’Marr’s frustrated, but he didn’t want guys coming at him if he had a poor performance or something that he was disappointed in. I trust that that’s a one-time thing, and we’ll learn from that. That’s not how we want to react, and one of our best players, one of our highest character players I think in moments of frustration said that, and I don’t expect it to happen again.”

The Bengals are not making changes to their defensive coaching staff, Taylor said, after allowing 86 points and 1,078 yards in back-to-back losses to the Jets and Bears.