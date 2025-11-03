 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zac Taylor: I trust Al Golden, won’t make changes to defensive coaching staff

  
Published November 3, 2025 03:19 PM

The bye week will not bring any changes to the defensive coaching staff in Cincinnati.

Head coach Zac Taylor was asked about that possibility at a Monday press conference and the question comes after the team allowed 86 points and 1,078 yards in back-to-back losses to the Jets and Bears. Taylor said he “absolutely” believes the team has the right coaches in place and reiterated that when asked specifically about defensive coordinator Al Golden.

“Working like crazy,” Taylor said. “He’s a great football coach. He’s doing everything he can to uncover every single stone to make us play better. I think we’re all sick for the way these games have gone, him probably as much as anybody else on this planet. I trust in him, I trust in the staff.”

The Bengals defense had shown some signs of improvement earlier in the year, but they have now allowed the most points and yards in the league through nine weeks of play. That’s why putting up 113 points over the last three games has only resulted in one victory and they’ll need a massive shift in performance if the second half of their season is going to have a happier ending than the first one.