Zac Taylor: I trust Al Golden, won’t make changes to defensive coaching staff

The bye week will not bring any changes to the defensive coaching staff in Cincinnati.

Head coach Zac Taylor was asked about that possibility at a Monday press conference and the question comes after the team allowed 86 points and 1,078 yards in back-to-back losses to the Jets and Bears. Taylor said he “absolutely” believes the team has the right coaches in place and reiterated that when asked specifically about defensive coordinator Al Golden.

“Working like crazy,” Taylor said. “He’s a great football coach. He’s doing everything he can to uncover every single stone to make us play better. I think we’re all sick for the way these games have gone, him probably as much as anybody else on this planet. I trust in him, I trust in the staff.”

The Bengals defense had shown some signs of improvement earlier in the year, but they have now allowed the most points and yards in the league through nine weeks of play. That’s why putting up 113 points over the last three games has only resulted in one victory and they’ll need a massive shift in performance if the second half of their season is going to have a happier ending than the first one.